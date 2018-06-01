Continental Tire Launches PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour

With the start of June, Continental Tire introduced two new all-season touring tires – the PureContact LS and the TrueContact Tour.

Both tires are an updated version of their predecessors – the PureContact and TrueContact. Continental enhanced the features of those two tires and made improvements in overall performance.

With Continental’s proprietary EcoPlus Technology, the PureContact has improved wet grip and wear.

Key features of the PureContact LS include:

10% improvement in Wet Traction and 23% improvement in wear over the PureContact – EcoPlus Technology enhances wet grip, and improves treadwear and fuel efficiency over the life of the tire

A 50% reduction in noise over the PureContact

Traction Grooves specifically designed for snow performance

Quick view indicators: Tuned performance indicators enable the driver to see when the tire is no longer performing optimally in dry, wet or snow conditions, and the alignment verification system shows the driver when it’s time for an alignment.

The PureContact LS is made for luxury cars and luxury sports cars and is available in 29 sizes from 16-20-in.

The TrueContact Tour. Continental’s longest-lasting all-season tire, delivers a 27% improvement in wear over the TrueContact. With a focus on long wear, fuel efficiency and best-in-class wet braking, the TrueContact Tour is an all-season tire designed for passenger cars, minivans and small CUVs.

Key Features of the TrueContact Tour include:

27% longer wear over the TrueContact

Greater fuel economy

Continental’s Comfort Ride Technology reduces road vibrations

Traction grooves to improve snow performance

Quick view indicators: Tuned performance indicators enable the driver to see when the tire is no longer performing optimally in dry, wet or snow conditions, and the alignment verification system shows the driver when it’s time for an alignment.

The TrueContact Tour is available in 45 sizes ranging from 15-19-in.

“We took two of our leading touring tires and made them even better,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. “We made generational improvements to the already top performing tires and we are pleased with the advances made. Our engineers created two new compounds specifically formulated for the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour which resulted in even longer tread life, improved road noise, and excellent wet braking capabilities. We believe consumers will be even happier with these two all-season touring tires.”

Both new tires are backed by Continental’s Total Confidence Plan.