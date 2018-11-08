Continental Tire Announces Price Increases for U.S. Market

Continental Tire the Americas L.L.C. will increase prices in the U.S. market on Continental and General branded passenger and light truck tires, effective Jan. 7, 2019.

The adjustment is in response to the continued escalation of raw materials, energy, and logistics costs associated with the production and distribution of these products, Continental says.

Increases will vary across marketing lines and tire sizes, the tiremaker said in a press release. Specific line item detail will be communicated to direct customers by Dec. 7.