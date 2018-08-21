News/Continental Ag
August 21, 2018

Continental Signs Distribution Contract with Argentinian Tire Company BUCO

Mariano Buconic, Sebastian Buconic (both BUCO), Renato Sarzano (Vice President Continental Mercosul) (upper row), Eugenio Federico Alexandre (CST Argentina) and Vinícius Penna (CST Mercosul) at the signing ceremony

Technology company Continental and Argentinian manufacturer and distributor BUCO signed a three-year contract for the distribution of Continental agricultural tires on July 30.

The contract pertains to a total of more than 1,500 radial and cross-ply agricultural tires. Continental says the partnership will open up new opportunities and field experience to meet agriculture manufacturers’ and farmers’ needs.

With more than 50 years’ market experience and leadership in Latin America, BUCO saw a new opportunity to expand its business with Continental’s agricultural tire range using its existing sales structure and market knowledge. Located in Buenos Aires, BUCO is a specialized manufacturer and distributor of high-quality rubber parts for agriculture machinery. This includes semi-pneumatic tires and seed tubes for agriculture applications.

