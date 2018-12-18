Continental Showcases Innovations for Smarter and Safer Cities at CES 2019

Today half the world’s population lives in cities; in three decades this number will grow by another 2.5 billion, adding more vehicles to the already overcrowded roads. As more cities approach the population tipping point, digitalization will lead the shift to a new mobility ecosystem. At CES 2019, Continental will demonstrate its solutions and key technologies for future cities around the theme “Mobility at your service. Freedom to Live.”

“Intelligent mobility is an essential pillar of the smart city. The number of connected devices exceeds the world’s population today, facilitating real-time exchange of information between vehicles, infrastructure and people. At CES 2019, Continental will demonstrate solutions that foster mobility intelligence, ease traffic congestion and reduce accidents and pollution, addressing the most critical challenges of urban mobility,” said Helmut Matschi, member of the Continental Executive Board and head of the Interior Division.

Continental will exhibit at CES Tuesday, January 8 through Friday, January 11 at North Hall Booth #7519. Continental will also showcase its latest automotive innovations and technologies in a private exhibit at the Renaissance Hotel.

Intelligent Intersection

Continental will present its first comprehensive Intelligent Intersection pilot that is operating in Walnut Creek, California. A three-dimensional view of the intersection, displayed using augmented reality, will let visitors experience data feeds from traffic at the junction and talk first hand with experts about the value intelligent intersections can bring to smart cities. First introduced as a concept at CES 2018, Continental’s Intelligent Intersection is a real-world, end-to-end solution comprising of sensor set, powerful sensor fusion algorithms to generate a comprehensive environmental model and dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) to transfer valuable information between the intersection and connected vehicles.

The solution makes it possible to warn an oncoming driver about a crossing pedestrian outside the driver’s line of sight. Its data can also be used to control signal changes, streamlining traffic and reducing emissions and idling time at intersections. The concept can help protect pedestrians and cyclists and supports drivers in complex intersection traffic scenarios. It can also inform drivers turning right about traffic approaching from the left.

Additionally, Continental’s Intelligent Intersection enables the collection of information and statistics from intersections – often congested, high-incidence zones – which can then be used for traffic flow, safety and environmental improvements.

City Fleet Management

Car sharing is expected to experience sustained growth for the foreseeable future. In smart cities, electric vehicle sharing is an especially attractive option to reduce noise and environmental pollution. Moreover, it provides an alternative to individual car ownership, reducing the number of cars, congestion and need for parking spaces in cities. The City Fleet Management solution provides users access to shared electric vehicles, optimizing management for the fleet operator and offering excellent usability for end customers. For fleet operators, it reduces the burden of paperwork, physical handover of keys and even the task of vehicle maintenance.

The entire process can be completed end-to-end using a mobile app, from booking and granting access to returning the vehicle, from billing and payment to incident reporting. The system optimizes fleet usage for the operator. For example, if a customer needs to travel only a short distance, he/she does not need to waste time waiting for a fully charged vehicle or alternately feeling uncertain about the vehicle having insufficient range to reach the destination. The operator can assign the same fleet of vehicles to two different customers with different usage time periods. City Fleet Management ensures proper recording of the fleet usage and if required, invoicing and payment.

If recharging the vehicle is necessary during the trip, the customer can earn an incentive for taking on the task. During the journey, the vehicle can be tracked and if a critical situation arises, the driver can immediately contact the operator. Continental is already running successful pilots incorporating different elements of City Fleet Management in Asia, the U.S. and Europe.

Intelligent Street Lamps

At CES 2019, Continental will present its Intelligent Street Lamp concept, which simplifies the management of lighting, while monitoring and analyzing the environment, traffic and parking information in smart cities.

Using secure connectivity and sensorics, Continental’s Intelligent Street Lamp solution enables remote light control as well as adaptive street lighting depending on surrounding traffic participants. Furthermore, the new portfolio provides remote maintenance such as over-the-air updates and performance monitoring. These features allow smart cities and operators to save energy and reduce cost by working more efficiently.

The Intelligent Street Lamp also combines synergies with Intelligent Intersection to detect critical situations and transfer this information through V2X communication to connected vehicles. Additionally, by identifying free parking spaces, the solution can reduce congestion and improve overall traffic flow. It also measures pollution levels like noise and air quality.

Intelligent Wearables

Continental is developing solutions to address the needs of city workers with Intelligent Wearables – smart electronics integrated into textiles.

Intelligent Wearables can contribute to lower energy consumption in vehicles and increase safety and comfort for drivers. Embedded within battery-powered working jackets, heating pads provide the perfect solution for warmth and efficient energy consumption. To keep the battery small and unobtrusive and to avoid the inconvenience of plugging in for recharging, the jacket is equipped with an inductive charging system that can be charged by the vehicle itself, ensuring the jacket is always ready for use. This technology is especially suitable for rescue or construction workers. The jackets can also be equipped with active light sources, like LED strips, which ensure visibility even in the most visibly limiting conditions.

City Data as a Service Platform

The City Data as a Service (CDaaS) platform enables Continental to provide interoperable, integrated and end-to-end services in the context of its smart city portfolio, including Intelligent Intersection, Intelligent Street Lamp, Intelligent Crossing, Automated Shuttle, Smart Parking and City Fleet Management. The platform provides access to a pool of common customer services like reservation, payment or routing to different solutions. All information generated as well as used by the solutions are shared through a data hub which meets the highest standards of privacy and security. Further, easy integration of services of third parties can be achieved by appropriate SDKs and open APIs.

The platform collects, processes and fuses data from different solutions, thereby creating mobility intelligence, which can be used to develop new and relevant solutions to improve the quality of life in smart cities. For example, the Intelligent Street Lamp can identify an available parking spot, CDaaS then leverages artificial intelligence to predict its availability for Smart Parking. Smart Parking then guides the driver to the right parking spot.