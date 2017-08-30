Continental Reorganizes Sales Organization

Continental Tire the Americas has reorganized its U.S. passenger and light truck replacement sales organization due to growth experienced over the past five years.

The reorganization includes the promotion of Chis Charity to vice president of sales; Sean McDermaid to director of sales – distribution channel; Dan Hylton to director of sales – retail; and David Gibson to director of sales – car dealer and national & government accounts.

“With the announcements made today, I am convinced that we are installing a strong and experienced sales management team that will continue to support our customers at the high level they have come to expect from Continental,” said Bill Caldwell, vice president of sales and marketing. “We are quite pleased with the growth we have experienced over the past years, and I believe this team will put us on an excellent path to continue this momentum.”

As vice president of sales, Charity will be responsible for managing and directing the company’s sales efforts across all replacement market channels in the U.S. market.

He joined Continental in April 2002 and has held a variety of roles in the areas of sales management, key account management, product planning, and quality, the tiremaker said. Charity has a MBA from Wingate University and an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

As director of sales – distribution channel, McDermaid will be responsible for Continental’s sales efforts as they relate to distributors and independent dealers who purchase through those distributors. He will focus on the continued growth of Continental’s GOLD distributors and dealers, and Continental’s field sales force that supports them, the tiremaker said.

McDermaid joined Continental in 2007, and has worked in sales and sales management positions at progressively higher levels within the organization. McDermaid holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Jacksonville University.

As director of sales – retail, Hylton will be responsible for Continental’s sales efforts with direct regional and national retail customers.

He joined Continental in 1994 and has held roles in the areas of key account management, pricing and finance. Hylton holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Liberty University.

Gibson, as director of sales – car dealer and national & government accounts, will be responsible for Continental’s development and growth of business within these channels.

Gibson joined Continental in 1996 and has held various roles within its commercial and passenger vehicles sales organizations in key account management, sales management and operations, the tiremaker said. Gibson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.