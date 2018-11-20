Continental Receives 2018 Automotive Communications Award For Best B2B Technical Video

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket earned a 2018 Automotive Communications Award for its VDO Cooling Fan Assembly Installation video. The award was presented on Oct. 30 at AAPEX 2018 in Las Vegas, during the Automotive Communications Awards ceremony, sponsored by Women in Auto Care.

Continental received the award for the Best Use of Video – Technical, in the Business-to-Business Category. The instructional video featuring a VDO Cooling Fan Assembly is one of several training and installation videos developed by Continental to help technicians properly install its wide range of Continental, VDO and ATE products. Technicians can view the video to see an overview of the installation procedure, learn valuable safety tips and watch a step-by-step part removal and installation. The video also points out potential installation pitfalls and common mistakes.

The VDO Cooling Fan Assembly video can be viewed on the VDO website, as well as on YouTube by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwVrivnUq1c.

VDO Cooling Fan Assemblies are designed to OE specs for vehicle-specific fit, function and cooling requirements. They are built with all new components in ISO/TS certified facilities and are manufactured to OE quality standards. The motors are designed to deliver quiet and cooler operation and longer life.