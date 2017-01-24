Continental Recalls 325 General Tires

Continental Tire the Americas has issued a voluntary safety recall for 325 of its General branded Grabber light truck tires in the U.S. market.

General Grabber tires in size 33×12.50R18 LT118Q produced in May 2015 and sold in the replacement market are affected by the recall and may have localized treadwear, excessive vibration, noise and bulging in the tread area.

According to Continental, with the tire could experience tread separation with continued use. Continental said it has received no reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the tire.

The tires can be identified with the Department of Transportation (DOT) codes A3CB 1YC 1815 and A3CB 1YC 1915.

Continental notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the recall on Jan. 20, 2017, and will communicate with tire distributors and dealers to find affected tires. Additionally, customers who purchased the tires will be notified about the recall and the tires will be replaced at no cost.