News/brakes
November 29, 2018

Continental Offers Original Equipment ATE Wheel Speed Sensors To The Aftermarket

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Falken Tires Selected as OE for 2019 Nissan Altima and Rogue

Fire at Firestone Store In Washington Causes $350,000 in Damage

Toyo Tires Announces $138M Expansion of Georgia Manufacturing Facility

Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Team up to Host 8th Annual Toys for Tots Events

John Bean Introduces New Features on Diagnostic Wheel Alignment System

Snap-on Heavy-Duty Parts Washer Automates Cleaning to Save Time

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Cooper Opens Distribution Center in Mississippi

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

ATE-Wheel-speed-sensors

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has expanded its line of ATE brake products to include ATE wheel speed sensors. ATE wheel speed sensors are genuine OE parts and come direct from the manufacturer, Continental. They are produced in the same ISO-certified facilities as the sensors supplied to OEMs. ATE is a trademark of the Continental Corp.

ATE Wheel Speed Sensors provide detection of rotational direction for hill start assist and park assist systems, as well as provide wheel speed inputs to ABS, TCS and ESC control systems.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management – Engine Management & Fuel Supply, notes, “Because these are OE-manufactured parts, service pros can be guaranteed they’ll get OE fit, form and function. ATE Wheel Speed Sensors mean fewer comebacks and happier customers.”

Applications for ATE wheel speed sensors include Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Opel, Saab, Volkswagen and Volvo vehicles. There are 123 wheel speed sensors in the ATE program, which covers more than 45 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit: www.usa.vdo.com and www.ate-na.com or contact: [email protected].

Show Full Article