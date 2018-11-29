Continental Offers Original Equipment ATE Wheel Speed Sensors To The Aftermarket

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has expanded its line of ATE brake products to include ATE wheel speed sensors. ATE wheel speed sensors are genuine OE parts and come direct from the manufacturer, Continental. They are produced in the same ISO-certified facilities as the sensors supplied to OEMs. ATE is a trademark of the Continental Corp.

ATE Wheel Speed Sensors provide detection of rotational direction for hill start assist and park assist systems, as well as provide wheel speed inputs to ABS, TCS and ESC control systems.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management – Engine Management & Fuel Supply, notes, “Because these are OE-manufactured parts, service pros can be guaranteed they’ll get OE fit, form and function. ATE Wheel Speed Sensors mean fewer comebacks and happier customers.”

Applications for ATE wheel speed sensors include Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Opel, Saab, Volkswagen and Volvo vehicles. There are 123 wheel speed sensors in the ATE program, which covers more than 45 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit: www.usa.vdo.com and www.ate-na.com or contact: [email protected].