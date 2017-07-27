Continental Named a Best Place to Work in S.C.

Continental Tire has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”. The award, created by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, recognizes and honors the best employers in the state of South Carolina, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.

“We are excited to be recognized for the fourth time as a Best Places to Work in South Carolina,” said Rick Ledsinger, vice president of Human Relations for Continental North America. “At Continental, we have a future work initiative which focuses on the areas of diversity, leadership, learning and flexible work to enable transformation across our organization to prepare for the digitalization of our industry. I believe our commitment to being the most attractive and progressive employer, and our steady growth in South Carolina, is a reflection of this recognition.”

This year, Continental announced flexible working conditions for more than 18,000 employees in the U.S. at all levels of the organization. The package includes offers for telecommuting, part-time work, paid parental leave and extended sabbaticals.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The ranked companies will be recognized at a reception and dinner on August 3, 2017 and the rankings will be published in the August 2017 issue of SCBIZ magazine.