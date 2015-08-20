Continental Launches General Grabber HTS60

Continental Tire has rolled out its newest offering under the General brand, the all-season highway terrain Grabber HTS60.

The tire, which replaces the Grabber HTS, offers comfort, durability and performance for light trucks, SUVs and crossovers, according to Conti, which added the HTS60 offers significantly improved tread life – up to 25% – over its predecessor.

“The new Grabber HTS60 is an excellent all-season tire geared toward the on-road driver,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing. “Staying in line with our Grabber brand, this tire offers durability, performance and comfort but has improved tread life over the former HTS and we think drivers will really appreciate that.”

The HTS60 features a stylish symmetric pattern with a strong center rib and has been optimized for water evacuation. Metric sizes are optimized for ride quality and traction, while LT sizes are optimized for stability and grip under heavy loads, Conti added.

The tire features Conti’s DuraGen technology for a compound with excellent cut and chip resistance, improving tread life in rugged terrain. Additionally, Comfort Balance Technology offers a cushioned tread that contains an absorption layer that isolates the vehicle from road disturbances for a more comfortable, pleasant ride, according to the tiremaker.

The HTS60 carries up to a 65,000 limited mileage warranty. Fifty metric sizes will be available with wheel diameters ranging from 15 to 22 inches and speed ratings of S, T or H. Twelve LT-metric and flotation sizes will be available ranging from 15 to 18 inches with a speed rating of R or S.