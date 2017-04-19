Continental Expanding N.C. Brake System Manufacturing Plant

Continental is investing more than $40 million to expand its Morganton, N.C., plant that produces automotive brake systems. The expansion is set to be completed in early 2018.

With the expansion, Continental will add production floor space to meet the growing demand for the new MK C1 integrated brake systems. Additionally, the warehouse space and supporting areas will be extended to accommodate increasing production and logistics, Conti said.

“The Morganton Plant has a proven record for producing the current brake system and is a natural fit for expansion to meet the production needs of our newest product,” said Samir Salman, CEO of Continental, North America. “Continental is working to make mobility safer, more efficient and convenient and the MK C1 makes a major contribution to safe and dynamic driving, as well as energy efficiency.”

The MK C1 integrated brake system recently won Continental a 2017 Automotive News PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers’ Contribution to Excellence) Award.

Continental was also awarded a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) to help support the expansion, which will create approximately 160 new jobs over the next five years.