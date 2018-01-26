Continental has announced two new sizes for the EM-Master E4/L4 radial earthmover tire.

“This, for now, completes our range of radial tires for use on wheel loaders and dump trucks in particular for construction work and mining,” says Christian Luther, Product Line Manager Earthmoving at Continental Commercial Specialty Tires (CST). “We are also collaborating intensively with our customers to further expand our portfolio to meet their needs and requirements.”

The EM-Master, part of the ContiEarth portfolio, was developed specifically for the construction sector. The tire was designed for articulated dump trucks (ADT), loaders and dozers and is available in two versions: The EM-Master E3/L3 has a normal tread depth and wide spacing between the blocks. This makes it the best tire on soft ground. In comparison to the E3/L3, the EM-Master E4/L4 is ideally suited for hard and stony ground thanks to a greater block size with less spacing between the blocks and a deeper tread depth.

The RDT-Master is also part of the ContiEarth series and was developed for rigid dump trucks (RDT). Thanks to its special deep tread design, the tire offers high resilience, cut resistance and self-cleaning properties.

The DumperMaster rounds out the radial tire product range. The tire has an all-steel radial carcass which ensures high load capacity with low heat build-up. This makes it ideally suited for transporting ore onto the conveyor belt or directly from mines to the surface on dump trucks. In addition, the tire is well-suited for tunnel construction.