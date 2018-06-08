Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers a new line of ATE Original Brake Pads that deliver 88 percent coverage for European vehicle applications. Featuring leading brake technology, ATE Original Brake Pads are formulated to OE friction specifications and built and tested to meet or exceed manufacturer standards, says the company.

ATE Original Brake Pads deliver maximum braking power without fade, squeal or judder, according to the company. They are engineered for low heat transmission to prevent pedal failure. All brake pads are equipped with under layers and noise-damping sheets to minimize noise during braking.