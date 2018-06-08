Continental Delivers ATE Original Brake Pads With 88% Coverage for European Vehicle Applications
Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers a new line of ATE Original Brake Pads that deliver 88 percent coverage for European vehicle applications. Featuring leading brake technology, ATE Original Brake Pads are formulated to OE friction specifications and built and tested to meet or exceed manufacturer standards, says the company.
Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain and Brake Systems, said, “Our ATE Original Brake Pads meet all of the safety provisions set out by ECE regulations. We go above and beyond to conduct stricter testing protocols to ensure the highest-quality product. Our pads are available with more than 160 different pad mixtures to ensure ideal application. They deliver optimal comfort characteristics to ensure smooth operation.”
ATE Original Brake Pads provide coverage for European vehicles, including Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Range Rover, Renault, Saab, smart, Volkswagen and Volvo.