Continental Commercial Specialty Tires Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing

Continental Commercial Specialty Tires has appointed Pavel Prouza to be the head of sales and marketing for the company’s business in the Americas.

In his role, Prouza will oversee all material handling, earthmoving and agriculture tire business in North America, Central America and South America. The appointment is effective immediately.

Prouza joined Continental in 2007 when the company acquired Siemens VDO, where he served as the focus factory controller. With Continental, Prouza worked and lived in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Silao, Mexico. Most recently, he was the head of controlling for Commercial Specialty Tires in Hanover, Germany.

Prouza holds an MBA from the Czech Management Institute and a master’s degree from the Czech University of Life Sciences. He will report directly to Enno Straten, the global head of Commercial Specialty Tires.

“With his experience at the headquarters and his deep knowledge and experience in the Americas, Pavel Prouza heading the team will further strengthen our position in the American markets,” Straten said.

Prouza succeeds Federico Jimenez, who is joining the Commercial Specialty Tires team in Spain as the key account manager for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).