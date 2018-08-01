Continental Breaks Ground on New Headquarters Hanover

Technology company Continental marked the beginning of construction of its new headquarters in Hanover this week.

The first development phase for the building complex is to be completed by the end of 2020 and will provide space for 1,250 employees. According to development plans, later expansion to 1,600 workplaces is an option. Relocation of the employees should be completed in 2021, in time for the company’s 150th anniversary.

“Continental has been enjoying rapid, profitable growth for many years. This is reflected in our growing workforce around the world. In recent years, the corporate headquarters has become too small for the nearly 900 employees. Now we are creating the necessary space in a modern headquarters that will be a credit to our birthplace, Hanover,” said Continental’s CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart on the ground-breaking ceremony this week for the new HQ.

“We are building a creative Continental campus. It will connect people and promote personal dialog between them. They will find areas where they can retreat to concentrate in peace and quiet. At the same time, we are setting up open areas that encourage creative sharing of ideas and knowledge.”

The new Continental campus will consist of a total of eight buildings, which will be connected to each other by four bridges. The longest of these, with a span of 71 meters, will extend over Hans-Böckler-Allee. In combination with the buildings, it will form the landmark at the eastern entrance to the state capital city of Hanover near the Pferdeturm.

Berlin-based architectural office Henn designed plans for the HQ, which focus on “modern architecture and intelligent digital technology,” said Degenhart. At the same time, the transportation infrastructure of the new headquarters will take the future of mobility into account with expressways and highways providing direct connections to long-distance transportation. An urban rail station right in front of the building will offer links to local and long-distance public transportation. The parking areas will also have charging stations for electric vehicles. A day-care center on the campus is just one of numerous elements to enable a healthy work-life balance, Degenhart says.

“We are delighted that our concept is being taken up enthusiastically by all those involved,” said Gunter Henn, managing director of the Henn architectural office. “We are even more pleased to be able to make our plans a reality. Working with and for Continental, we want to create enduring values and a modern working environment for employees.”