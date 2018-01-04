German companies Continental Tire and Robert Bosch GmbH announced plans to acquire 5% stakes in Here Technologies, a digital mapping company jointly controlled by BMW, Daimler and Audi.

Here, which is based in the Netherlands, aims to help automakers develop high-definition maps to guide the first generation of self-driving vehicles, according to a report from Automotive News Europe. With Here’s technology, vehicles will be able to upload data from its cameras and radar to a cloud, allowing Here to update its road maps in real time.

Continental signed an agreement Thursday but the transaction is subject to merger control approval, according to a press release. Continental will also sign a collaboration agreement with HERE to pave the way for technologies that “facilitate the reliable availability of highly accurate data for the efficient transportation of people and their goods,” Continental said.

“Digital maps and location-based services are key innovations for the future of connected mobility,” said Dr. Elmar Degenhart, Continental CEO. “By leveraging HERE’s technology, we look forward to generating further profitable growth in mobility services and automated driving.”

Together, the companies plan to build systems use the HERE HD Live Map, the map for automated vehicles, and the cloud connectivity that comes with it. They plan to explore the creation of more precise electronic horizons (eHorizon) in advanced driver assistance systems and how positioning of a vehicle on the road can be improved and how the information needed for it can be maintained and updated dynamically.