November 2, 2018

Continental Announces Fall Promotion

From now through the end of November, consumers who purchase four Continental Tire passenger or light truck tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card.

The promotion also extends to consumers who purchase four TerrainContactTM A/T tires who will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa prepaid card.

The purchase of a set of Continental tires is upheld by Continental’s Total Confidence Plan, a comprehensive package that includes limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction. This promotion is void where prohibited by state law, and the offer is valid in the 48 contiguous Continental U.S. states and D.C.

