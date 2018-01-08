Continental Announces $9.3 Million Investment in Nebraska Plant

Continental Tire The Americas has announced a $9.3 million expansion of rubber mixing operations at the company’s Norfolk, Nebraska industrial hose plant. The expansion is intended to meet the needs of the company’s North American industrial hose and whitewall tire manufacturing needs.

“We have plans to add in excess of 19,000 square feet to expand our rubber mixing capabilities and better serve our internal and external customers,” said Dan Granatowicz, plant manager. “We anticipate that the expansion will enable us to add in excess of 30 associates. The investment will also reaffirm our commitment as a good corporate citizen to the Norfolk community and the region as we secure jobs and support the economies of each.”

Granatowicz said that construction work will begin immediately and be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2019. The new mixing operations also will enable the plant to supply compound for product-specific whitewall Continental passenger tires.

Less than 40 years old, the northeast Nebraska plant employs over 360 workers and manufactures industrial hoses and supplies compound for a variety of applications such as general-purpose air and water, garden, mining, petroleum, steam and welding hoses.