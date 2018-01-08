News/Continental Tire the Americas
January 8, 2018

Continental Announces $9.3 Million Investment in Nebraska Plant

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Mitchell1 Head to Speak on Industry Trends, Emerging Tech at Auto Conference

Falken Tires Spotted on the All-New 2019 Subaru Ascent

Peterbilt Autonomous Truck to be displayed at CES 2018

Pirelli Designs Custom P Zero Tire for new BMW M5

Cooper Recalls Over 41,000 Tires

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

New CEO, Executives at Hankook

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Continental Tire The Americas has announced a $9.3 million expansion of rubber mixing operations at the company’s Norfolk, Nebraska industrial hose plant. The expansion is intended to meet the needs of the company’s North American industrial hose and whitewall tire manufacturing needs.

“We have plans to add in excess of 19,000 square feet to expand our rubber mixing capabilities and better serve our internal and external customers,” said Dan Granatowicz, plant manager. “We anticipate that the expansion will enable us to add in excess of 30 associates.  The investment will also reaffirm our commitment as a good corporate citizen to the Norfolk community and the region as we secure jobs and support the economies of each.”

Granatowicz said that construction work will begin immediately and be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2019.  The new mixing operations also will enable the plant to supply compound for product-specific whitewall Continental passenger tires.

Less than 40 years old, the northeast Nebraska plant employs over 360 workers and manufactures industrial hoses and supplies compound for a variety of applications such as general-purpose air and water, garden, mining, petroleum, steam and welding hoses.

Show Full Article