Continental to Debut New Ag Tires, Trackman Track at Farm Progress Show

Continental AG will debut its new line of ag tires and Trackman rubber track at The Farm Progress Show from Aug. 28-30 in Boone, Iowa.

Continental will present its complete portfolio of agricultural solutions and services at Booth 143, and visitors can register for a chance to win a set of Continental passenger tires or light truck tires.

Visitors will also be able to see the Continental Trackman, what the company is calling the industry’s new largest rubber track and undercarriage system. The track was created in collaboration with Unverferth Manufacturing introduces and is a 50-in. wide Equalizer Track System. Continental says it is the largest track for grain carts on the market and provides a larger footprint and optimized ground contact with less ground pressure, all for healthier soil.

“This is indeed another proud moment for both U.S.-based research, development and manufacturing teams,” said Rob Schultz, Continental’s global product manager for rubber track. “This achievement recognizes Continental’s continued commitment to innovation, engineering, and setting the standards in the industries in which we compete.”

Continental’s Trackman XP rubber track features include anti-vibration technology, fully molded drive lugs with Armorlug and Armorlug Ultra technologies, four layers of MaxxTuff steel-cord reinforced carcass and corrosion-resistant patented galvanized steel cables, which work to prevent corrosion and premature weakness.

Continental’s new line of radial ag tires that will be at the show include the Tractor70 and Tractor85 for tractors and returning to the agricultural tire business. Built with N.flex technology, the tires display durability and driving comfort, gentle ground handling and traction, the company says.

The tires’ innovative carcass material has high impact resistance due to the elongation of nylon and is able to return to its original shape without permanent deformation. The tires also feature a bead core constructed of a single piece of steel for better bead endurance and mountability. The Continental tire portfolio is to be expanded to a total of 100 sizes in 2019, the company says.

“We at Continental are very excited to re-enter the agriculture tire segment in the Americas region after a 14-year hiatus,” says Matthew Futrelle, sales and marketing manager for Continental commercial specialty tires for the U.S. and Canada. “We think our ability to supply premium quality farm tires with N.flex technology and our innovative bead designs will give us a competitive advantage for our market re-entry. We are currently building our distribution network and are still looking for partners in certain markets. We encourage interested agriculture tire dealers to reach out to us.”