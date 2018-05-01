Continental Measures 1 Million Tires with ContiTrack2 Fleet Inspection and Tire Management Tool

Continental is celebrating one million tires measured in the U.S. and Canada with its Bluetooth-enabled digital inspection tool, ContiTrack2.

The tool and associated software program identifies and tracks a commercial tire’s tread wear and tire pressure in real time. Used by Continental sales representatives and dealers since 2012, it delivers actionable recommendations for fleets to reduce their cost-per-mile and improve tire run-out and performance.

“ContiTrack2 has been an indispensable tool for us over the last five years to help our fleet customers reach their lowest overall driving cost,” said Paul Williams, Continental’s executive vice president of commercial vehicle tires in the Americas region. “With this data, fleets have been able to extend the life of their tires, reduce fuel consumption, and decrease the likelihood of roadside breakdowns. It has also demonstrated the performance of our tires over time.”

Unlike manual air pressure gauges, the ContiTrack2 digitally measures, tracks, photographs and analyzes tread depth, air pressure, mismatched dual tires and irregular wear under password-protected cloud-based software. Using a connected iPhone, iPad, or Android device, the data is immediately formatted into reports with actionable insights to reduce a fleet’s overall tire costs, prevent downtime and improve safety. Fleets have instant access to their tire data, unlike manual inspections which may take hours or even days to be relayed back.

In addition to identifying tires which are under-inflated or have low tread depth, reports also include a summary of potential dollars lost through under-inflation resulting in reduced fuel efficiency or through premature removal. Mismatched duals are identified, and solution mapping is provided so the fleet can resolve the mismatch. Forecast projections help a fleet plan for upcoming tire needs based on their own replacement practices. Scrap tire analysis can also be performed, giving the fleet a clear report on why tires were removed from service and calculating the monetary losses of casing and remaining tread value.