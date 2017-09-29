Conti Issues Petition for Decision of Inconsequential Noncompliance

Continental Tire has issued a petition for decision of inconsequential noncompliance after determining that certain Continental brand tires do not fully comply with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regulations.

Approximately 111,500 of the following Continental brand tires, manufactured between August 3, 2014, and March 25, 2017, are potentially involved. Affected tires include:

XL Continental Cross Contact UHP size 255/55R18 109Y

Barum Brillantis 2 size 175/70R13 82T

Continental ContiTrac size P225/70R15 100S

XL General Grabber UHP size 275/55R20 117V

Continental ExtremeContact DWS size 285/30ZR20 99W XL

Continental CrossContact LX20 size 245/55R19 103S

XL Continental CrossContact LX20 size 285/45R 114H

General Altimax RT43 size 215/45R17 87V&

Continental determined that the noncompliance was due to a mold error, and that as a result, the number of tread plies indicated on the sidewall of the subject tires do not match the actual number of plies in the tire construction, violating NHTSA regulations.

For a full list of how tires were marked and how they should have been marked, view the full decision document here.

While these tires were mislabeled, the company argues that it has no impact on the operational performance of these tires or on the safety of vehicles on which these tires are mounted.

The company referenced in the document that NHTSA has concluded in response to numerous other petitions that this type of noncompliance is inconsequential to safety.