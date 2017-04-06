Conti Investing $10 Million in Texas Proving Grounds

Continental AG is investing of approximately $10 million in a new indoor tire test center located in Uvalde, Texas, at the company’s U.S. proving grounds.

“The new test center will support our vision of being the preferred technology partner for Continental’s original equipment customers for tires, as well as increasing our speed in developing new technologies specifically designed for the Americas market,” said Boris Mergell, head of research and development for passenger and light truck tires.

Strategically located on Continental’s proving grounds for tires in Uvalde, the new test center is designed to provide indoor test capacity for all tires manufactured in Continental’s North and South American plants.

This investment is part of Continental’s long-term strategy known as Vision 2025.