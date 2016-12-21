Consumer Reports has released its Tire Brand Report Card. Topping this year’s list are Michelin, Pirelli and Continental.

Below is the complete report card.

The report card is based on a calculated brand score by averaging the overall scores of the tested models, Consumer Reports said. Tires tested included all-season and performance all-season tires, ultra-high-performance all-season and summer tires, all-season and all-terrain truck tires and winter tires. Excluded from the list were brands tested fewer than three tires by Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports also rated different tires for different categories in its recent Buying Guide 2017.

Topping the Quick Picks in the all-season passenger tires category were the Michelin Defender, Continental TrueContact, General Altimax RT43 and Pirelli P4 Four Seasons Plus.

The highest ranking in the performance all-season H-speed rating as well as the V-speed rating were the Continental PureContact, Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season Plus and Michelin Premier A/S.

Top Quick Picks in the UHP all-season category were the Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+, Pirelli P Zero All Season Plus and Continental ExtremeContact DWS06.

Top UPH summer tires included the Michelin Pilot Super Sport, Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 and the Nokian zLine.

Topping the performance winter tire picks were the Yokohama W.drive, Michelin Pilot Alpin PA4 and Bridgestone Blizzak LM-32.

On the truck tire side Consume Reports ranked three categories: winter tires, all-season and all-terrain truck tires. Toping the winter truck tire list were the Michelin Latitude X-Ice X12, Continental ExtrememWinterContact and Nokian Hakkapeliitta R2 SUV.

Top all-season truck tires were the Michelin LTX M/S2, Goodyear Assurance CS TripleTred All-Season, Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season Plus, Continental CrossContact LX20 EcoPlus and Cooper Discoverer SRX.

Top all terrain truck tires were Hankook Dynapro AT-M, Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar and Michelin LTX A/T2.

Check out the complete list at consumerreports.org.