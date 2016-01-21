News/all-weather tire
Consumer Reports Gives Favorable Ratings to All-Weather Tires

Toyo Celsius
Consumer Reports has ranked the new Toyo Celsius, a variable-conditions tire ideal for snow but worn year-round, and the Nokian WR G3, a similar all-season/winter tire hybrid, above some winter tires.

During Consumer Reports testing, both tires performed similarly and were found to offer good winter traction, good stopping grip on dry roads and confident handling, placing them in the upper half of Consumer Reports’ winter/snow tire ratings chart. Toyo and Nokian’s winter tires, however, outperformed both all-weather tires.

Both tires received an overall score of 64, the same score as some winter tires such as Continental’s Winter Contact SI and the Cooper’s Weather Master WSC, but were placed below Consumer Reports’ top rated winter tires, Michelin’s XIce XI3, Nokian’s Hakkapeliitta and Bridgestone’s Blizzak WS80.

 

  • Douglas WARREN

    Keep asking at different tire shops about this style of tire and most dont give a good review but yet many consumers reports say yes. Makes you wonder if the shops are worried about loosing their money maker in putting tires on and off all the time.

