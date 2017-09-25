News/Competition Wheel
September 25, 2017

Competition Wheel, RTX Wheels Exhibiting for the First Time at SEMA

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Competition Wheel and RTX Wheels will display for the first time during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Oct.31 – Nov. 3.

“We have put together a dream team in the wheel business and are looking forward to the brand exposure the SEMA Show will create for the RTX brand,” said Patrick O’Hara, vice president of sales at RT Accessories US, Inc. and RTX Wheels.

The RTX Wheels brand was introduced on the Canadian market in 2003. RTX now offers 120 styles, with four different categories. Competition Wheel is the exclusive distributor of the RTX brand in the USA.

Competition Wheel, will be introducing the RTX Wheels at booth No. 51730.

