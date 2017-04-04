Competition Wheel Forms Strategic Alliance with RTX Wheels

Competition Wheel and RTX Wheels have entered into a strategic alliance forming the new company RT Accessories US Inc.

Custom wheel distributor Competition Wheel and wheel manufacturer RTX Wheels have joined forces to create a new strategic alliance, forming RT Accessories US Inc. The new company will continue doing business as Competition Wheel.

Long time wheel distribution expert, Bob Hazard, has been named the national sales manager and will be in charge of managing sales and distribution in the U.S.

“Through this strategic alliance we will be strengthening the depth of our sales team with the addition of Bob, Claude Carriere (senior consultant) and me. Together with the existing staff at Competition Wheel, we will have well over 100 years of combined experience in the custom wheel industry,” said Patrick O’Hara, vice president of sales at RT Accessories US Inc. and RTX Wheels. “We are all very excited about the future of Competition Wheel and the RTX brand of products.”

Competition Wheel, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., has been a part of the custom wheel industry in the northeast for the last 20 years.