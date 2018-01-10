Coker Tire Named Exclusive Sponsor of Mecum Auctions

Coker Tire has signed a tire and wheel sponsorship agreement with Mecum Auctions, one of the world’s largest collector-car auction companies.

Under the partnership, Coker will have on-site booth displays at each of the 18 stops along the 2018 Mecum schedule, commercial spots and air time for auction vehicles equipped with Coker tire products. The partnership starts with this weekend’s 10-day, 3,200-car auction at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

“Partnering with Mecum Auctions will serve as a testament to not only our love of classic vehicles but also our focus on getting the period-correct details that add value to these incredible cars,” said Wade Kawasaki, president and COO of Coker Tire . “For years, Hot Rodders, custom-car builders and even concours-winning restorers have known that Coker Tire offers the best balance of aesthetics and performance. Dana Mecum and his team have built an incredible presence with their auctions both at the local and national level, and their appreciation for preserved and restored classics makes this relationship a perfect fit.”

Coker Tire offers a full line of tires and wheels for both restored classics and customized vehicles. Under the partnership, Coker and Mecum staff will choose vehicles at every auction to represent the brand on display. Coker will also share some of its favorite vehicles from each event via social media and post-sale media coverage.

Mecum President Dana Mecum said the agreement aligns with the company’s mission of partnering with the brands that offer the great products for collector cars.

“Coker Tire’s extensive history as a leader in this market makes them an ideal brand to team with,” Mecum said. “Providing them with first-hand access to the collectors, enthusiasts and industry influencers that attend our events is an essential component to this new relationship.”

Coker Tire will be at Mecum auctions most months this year, starting with the Kissimmee, Florida, event running Jan. 5-14. Coker will also be at Mecum events in Las Vegas from Jan. 23-27, in Los Angeles from Feb. 16-17 and in Kansas City, Missouri from March 16-17.

Most Mecum car auctions are broadcast on NBCSN in most markets. For the full auction schedule and to learn more about Mecum Auctions, visit mecum.com.