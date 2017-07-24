Co-founder of Burt Brothers Repair Shop Returns from Service Mission

Ron Burt, co-founder of Burt Brothers Tire & Service in Utah, has recently returned from a three-year service mission.

Ron Burt recently extended his service to Canada, presiding over a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vancouver for three years. As mission president, Ron guided and served over 200 missionaries.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has tens of thousands of missionaries serving in hundreds of nations,” said Ron. “It was a great honor to be part of that group of men and women who embrace such a wonderful experience every year to give service to others and proclaim a message of peace and joy.”

In the past, Burt Brothers has supported programs like Teacher Feature, which awards a new car to outstanding Utah teachers, Bountiful Rotary’s Coats for Kids Car Show, Burt Brothers Burnout, and the Angel Tree of Utah.

Burt Brothers Tire & Service is a chain of family-owned auto repair shops with nine locations across Utah’s Wasatch Front.