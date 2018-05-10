CNN’s John King To Deliver AAPEX 2018 Keynote Session

John King, CNN’s chief national correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics, will take the stage at AAPEX 2018 to discuss the upcoming mid-term elections and the impact the various outcomes could have on Washington, D.C. His grand-opening keynote, “Breakfast with John King,” will wrap up with a Q&A session with the audience.

AAPEX 2018 represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30, through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The grand-opening keynote session will take place Oct. 30, from 7-8:45 a.m. PDT in the Palazzo Ballroom of The Venetian.

King is an award-winning journalist who has covered the past eight presidential elections and reported from all 50 states and more than 70 countries. In addition to anchoring Inside Politics – the 30-minute Sunday morning program – King also anchors Inside Politics’ segments weekday mornings on CNN’s New Day.

In his role as chief national correspondent, based in Washington, D.C., he is instrumental in CNN’s daily reporting and breaking news coverage. Most recently, King was a prominent part of the network’s 2016 “Election Night in America” coverage offering insight and analysis throughout the evening. As part of CNN’s “America’s Choice” 2012 election coverage, King reported from the trail and moderated three presidential primary debates. His analysis and use of the “Magic Wall” to visually bring the results and their impact to viewers was an integral part of the network’s Emmy winning 2012 election night coverage.

King’s keynote session will be preceded by a State of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry presentation by Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, and Bill Long, president and chief operating officer of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA). With more than 50 years of combined industry experience, Hanvey and Long will spotlight the trends and technologies having the greatest impact on the industry today.

The AAPEX 2018 grand-opening keynote session is a ticketed event. To reserve a table, contact AAPEX Event Management, Chris Kalousek, CEM, at [email protected].

AAPEX will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting companies displaying the latest products, services and technologies to diagnose, service and maintain the approximately 1.2 billion vehicles on the road today. More than 47,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend and approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018. To register, visitaapexshow.com/attendee.