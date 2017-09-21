CMA Announces Price Increase for Double Coin

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA) is increasing prices on its Double Coin produced TBR, high speed crane and ROTR products beginning Nov. 1.

Due to current pricing pressures, CMA is initiating a general price increase of up to 6% with some in-line price adjustments.

“The continuing increases in costs of the raw materials and additives used in manufacturing have prompted CMA to increase prices,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations at CMA. “While other manufacturers are facing the reality of raw material shortages in China’s domestic marketplace, we have been able to secure the necessary materials to meet our production requirements, insuring timely deliveries to all our customers.”