News/CMA
September 21, 2017

CMA Announces Price Increase for Double Coin

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Goodyear Acquires Ventech Systems

Michelin Replacing Continental as IMSA Partner

CMA Announces Price Increase for Double Coin

Autel Releases New TPMS Updates for TS508, TS608

AAPEX 2017 Featuring Summit on Emerging Technology

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA) is increasing prices on its Double Coin produced TBR, high speed crane and ROTR products beginning Nov. 1.

Due to current pricing pressures, CMA is initiating a general price increase of up to 6% with some in-line price adjustments.

“The continuing increases in costs of the raw materials and additives used in manufacturing have prompted CMA to increase prices,” said Tim Phillips, vice president of marketing and operations at CMA. “While other manufacturers are facing the reality of raw material shortages in China’s domestic marketplace, we have been able to secure the necessary materials to meet our production requirements, insuring timely deliveries to all our customers.”

Show Full Article