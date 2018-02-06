Club 3633 Profiles: Sandy Moody

Known fondly as the “Tire Diva” by her co-workers, Sandy Moody started working with her brother in a small shop in her early twenties. She took to it immediately. While her brother has since moved on to other things, Moody is now the manager of the Big O Tires shop in Yucca Valley, Calif.

“While it’s possible for a woman to succeed in this man’s world, the rules are still different,” says Moody. “My grandmother, who was an aircraft mechanic, encouraged me to keep going and put my best effort in – to be just as good, if not better, than the men I work next to.”

Living up to her grandmother’s legacy, each day Moody makes sure the shop is in tip-top condition and that everyone knows what their jobs are for the day.

“It really doesn’t stop between calls and cars coming in and managing the ones already in,” says Moody. “Making sure everyone has what they need and are doing what they need in the most efficient way possible, while paying attention to other issues they may come across.”

In addition to loving her job, Moody’s loves the industry and the diverse people she’s met along the way.

“Car people, I believe, are a breed all their own,” says Moody. “When it comes to those who love cars, nothing else matters. Race, religion and politics do not matter when cars are involved.”

Moody believes that constantly taking away lessons and values from problems she encounters at work fuels her drive to continuously improve.

“It’s the simple fact that no matter how many times I get knocked down, I will get back up,” says Moody. “No matter how many times I’m called honey or sweetheart, I smile and keep going. I wouldn’t be where I am if I gave up or made excuses.”

When she’s not working, Moody enjoys doing restoration work. At the moment she’s restoring a ‘78 Pinto Wagon. But when she needs a break, Moody says she spends her time off with her dog and cross-stitching photos.

Fun Fact: If Moody hadn’t gotten involved with the tire industry, she believes she would most likely be either a dog trainer or animal rescuer.