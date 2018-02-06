Club 3633 Profiles: Haley Rogers

Kristen joined Tire Review in 2013. The 2009 graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, with a degree in magazine journalism and a minor in political science, brings a wealth of experience from assignments as digital media specialist at Little Rock Air Force Base, publicist at Vance Air Force Base and stints as a contributing writer with both the Toledo Free Press and Southeast Ohio Magazine.

Haley Rogers spends her weekdays helping tire dealers sell passenger tires, but on the weekends she flips tires – 600-pound industrial tires – as part of her CrossFit regimen.

Rogers is relatively new to the tire industry, joining just five years ago, but the tire industry is in her blood. Upon graduation from the University of Akron with a marketing degree, Rogers joined Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. like generations of family members before her.

At Goodyear, Rogers worked with the big box stores, but she is happy to now be working with the independent channel as retail business consultant for Tire Pros.

“I would say my favorite part about this job is the relationships I’ve built with my customer base. The Tire Pros dealers are truly a great group. They’re almost like my family now,” she shares.

As retail business consultant for Tire Pros, Rogers assists 28 dealerships from Maine to New Jersey with their business operations. She discusses program benefits, training and how Tire Pros can help with the day-to-day operations.

“It’s the little success stories that mean the most to me. If I can go home and say I helped this dealer set up a credit card, or set up [their] Tire Buyer link, that’s success,” she says.

Fun Fact: If Rogers weren’t working in the tire industry she’d be turning antiques into furniture like on “Flea Market Flip.”