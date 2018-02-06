Club 3633 Profile: Randy O’Connor

Kristen joined Tire Review in 2013. The 2009 graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, with a degree in magazine journalism and a minor in political science, brings a wealth of experience from assignments as digital media specialist at Little Rock Air Force Base, publicist at Vance Air Force Base and stints as a contributing writer with both the Toledo Free Press and Southeast Ohio Magazine.

Randy O’Connor’s ability to speak two languages –Spanish and English – landed him his first job in the tire industry.

The owner of Colony Tire & Auto Shop was looking for someone who spoke Spanish to help with recruitment at some of his locations. O’Connor worked for Colony through college and was offered to run a store in Greenville, N.C. He eventually became a regional manager for the dealership.

When Colony sold some retail locations to Monro, O’Connor had a brief stint working in the “big box” world. Today, he’s happy to be working with independents again as regional business consultant for Tire Pros.

“Independents have a unique and valuable place in today’s market because most have natural experience that comes from a lifetime of hard work,” he shares. “That spirit that the independent tire dealer has really leads into success.”

As a regional business consultant, O’Connor helps independent tire dealers establish goals to make their business run more effectively, providing them with tools and knowledge to succeed. He believes that with the right business plan, independents can thrive.

“In today’s market there are big box stores everywhere and the pace of change is something that can be insurmountable at times,” he says. “That spirit that comes from growing up in the business – from a lifetime of working hard – that spirit carries forward in a way that engenders relationships. Those relationships speak to the type of personal experience and transparency that consumers demand. So with that, [we’re in a] unique position as the market continues to change to drive that down home – that local, trusted relationship-laden experience – to the consumer.”

Fun Fact: O’Connor has been a triathlete for five years. He recently earned a spot to compete at the ITU Multisport World Championships Festival as part of Team U.S.A. Located in Pinticton, Canada, O’Connor will complete a 2K swim, a 120K bike and a 30K run as part of the competition. “I’ll be the slow guy there,” he says. “I’m just there to enjoy it. It’s a cool stage, a bucket item for me.”