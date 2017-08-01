Club 3633 Profile: Phil Greene

Phil Greene, 42



Store Manager

Chapel Hill Tire

Carrboro, N.C.



Phil Greene was always interested in cars. Growing up he spent time working on his uncle’s racecar, before taking automotive classes in high school.

His interest in cars has led to a 24-year career in the tire and auto service industry.

“I like the continuous evolving technology in the industry. Today’s cars are getting so sophisticated, if you don’t stay on top of change you’ll be left behind,” Greene says.

Greene is currently manager of Chapel Hill Tire’s Carrboro, N.C., location. In this role he’s responsible for day-to-day operations, reporting, and team building.

“Working with industry leaders and trainers gave me the confidence to get to this point in my career,” Greene shares.

Greene attends as many training classes as he can, reads different management books, and participates in his company’s 20 Group to continuing learning and excelling at his job.

It’s no wonder Greene continues to learn, as the best piece of advice he’s ever received is “to strive for excellence in what ever you do.”

Fun Fact: If he could have invented anything, Greene wishes he invented the engine, “because of the wealth of knowledge and ingenuity that was involved in the process.”