Club 3633 Profile: Loudan Hammersmith

Sometimes mom knows best. Five years ago when Loudan Hammersmith was contemplating taking a job with Hercules Tire & Rubber Co., his mother told him, “Everyone needs tires, take the job!” This piece of advice lead Hammersmith to a career in the tire industry and his current role at BKT USA Inc.

Today you’ll find Hammersmith interacting with retail and wholesale customers to support the BKT brand. During his visits, he is also responsible for training customers on proper applications for BKT’s list of more than 2,600 SKUs.

Being on the road meeting different customers makes every day a new experience, which is what Hammersmith likes most about the industry.

“I may spend one day talking with a farmer about his 10,000-acre operation and the next day I am in an underground mine discussing the best fitment for their haul trucks,” he says.

The customer’s success is a key indicator for his own success, Hammersmith adds. Finding his own success in the industry has come from working at BKT, he notes.

“They took a chance with me in a sales role and have guided me to become the person I am today,” he says.

How do you see the tire industry changing over the next 10 years?

“In the same way that we have seen an evolution with cell phones and the increased usage of apps, we will see it with tires. In the off-highway segment, I see more wireless solutions to keep an eye on soil compaction and other key performance statistics in the field.”