Club 3633 Profile: Jason Grasse

At 32, Jason Grasse has already spent half of his lifetime in the tire industry. As service manager at Matthews Tire in Fond du Lac, Wisc., his typical workday consists of quoting and selling services, assigning jobs and controlling the tech workload. Occasionally he will help out the sales counter, inventory management and with part ordering when needed.

At the young age of 16, Grasse started as a general service technician. After only a few short months, he moved up to the sales counter.

Grasse’s favorite thing about the industry is its evolution.

“[The industry] is always changing, always something new to learn and auto repair will always be a necessity,” he says.

Over the years, Grasse has received a great deal of advice. “Smile, even if you don’t mean it. It’s contagious,” he ranks at the top of the list.

Grasse defines success very simply: “Success is when a customer leaves happy.”

No matter the reason a customer stops in the shop, he says their happiness is always the most important thing.

Fun Fact: On the top of his bucket list is to watch a baseball game at every Major League ballpark in the country.