Club 3633: Megan Moore, Direct Tire and Auto Service

Whether she is helping clients understand the repairs needed or sourcing the parts needed to complete a job, Megan Moore’s “Jill-of-all-trades” role ensures tire and auto service shops across the country run smoothly and efficiently.

Moore works as a service advisor and training associate with Direct Tire and Auto Service. And like those on the front lines of the tire and auto service industry, Moore is the backbone of her shop.

A lifelong fan of cars and trucks, Moore joined the tire industry shortly after completing automotive tech school eight years ago. Since that time, she’s come to love the job she does.

“I enjoy helping customers understand their cars and why it’s so important to keep them in good health,” she says. “And since the technology is always changing, I am constantly learning new things.”

Fun Fact: Moore makes sure to visit the Hard Rock Café in every city she travels to.

In addition to the customers, the fluid nature of the tire and automotive industries is one of the main driving factors behind her career satisfaction. With electric and autonomous vehicles becoming more prevalent, Moore sees a lot of opportunity for the industry, which means continued growth for her and her peers. This growth means that a future crop of tire and automotive professionals are just around the corner. Her advice for them? Love what you do.

“If you don’t wake up every day loving what you do, it’s not for you,” she says. “Success is what makes you happy. If you love it, you’re already succeeding.”

Outside of her time at Direct Tire & Auto Service, Moore is an avid science fiction fan and shark lover. Her one regret in life is that she doesn’t have the one power we all wish we had: the power to never be in traffic.