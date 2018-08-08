Club 3633: Jacki Lutz, Schrader Performance Sensors

For Jacki Lutz, it’s not just a job – it’s a lifestyle. Her day begins and ends with thinking about how her work impacts the global organization that she supports. Most days start at 5 a.m. with her phone in hand to see what happened overnight with the APAC team she supports.

Since her return from living abroad for several years, Lutz became Schrader’s first marketing hire for North America.

“I had never been a car person and really didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do, but I quickly fell in love with the culture of company and the opportunities in the industry.”

As head of global marketing and communications for the company, Lutz’s morning is spent in meetings. The rest of the day she does what she loves most, “strategizing our next moves for our brand, like writing content, creating marketing materials, shooting videos, etc.”

Lutz said what she likes most about the industry and her company are the “incredible culture and endless plenty of opportunity to grow.” She elaborated on the supportiveness and positivity of her team, saying, “They inspire me every day and it’s really what makes me love my job.”

In addition to being a Certified TIA ATS Instructor, Lutz is also vice president of the Automotive Communications Council and an active Member of the AASA Market Executive Council. For personal growth, she is refreshing her Spanish skills. Professionally, she said she is also excited to attend Leadership 2.0 by the Auto Case Association, a leadership and business education program designed to develop of the next generation of auto care leaders.

Lutz deeply values her father’s words: “Since I was a little girl, before saying goodbye to my dad, whether on the phone or in person, he always says, ‘Don’t forget who you are.’ It really does remind me not to lose myself in all of the noise…. I am an imperfect person in an imperfect world, but I can stay positive if I stay aware of who I am and keep my eye on who I ultimately want to be.”

Fun Fact: One of Lutz’s favorite ways to relax is practicing Bikram Yoga. “Being trapped in a hot room for an hour and a half without your phone, continuously pushing your limits, is surprisingly calming.”