Club 3633: Crystal Nelson, Tire Pros

If you follow Tire Pros on social media, you’re very familiar with Crystal Nelson’s work.

“Anything from A-Z with digital marketing for Tire Pros, I’m your girl,” says Nelson, who started just eight months ago with the nation’s largest tire dealer network.

As the digital marketing manager for Tire Pros, Nelson is not only in charge of social media strategy but is the primary contact for all Tire Pros dealers’ marketing needs. She also helps with Tire Pros events, including its annual dealer conference.

Before joining the Tire Pros marketing team, she worked for Bank of America and helped with the rollout of their mobile banking app. She said she was attracted to Tire Pros because of the family-like atmosphere and the position, which was created out of necessity for the company.

“I was allowed to forge my own path coming in,” she says. “I was able to see where we need to extend and grow, and I was able to say, this is who we are, this is where we need to be and get us there.”

Fun Fact: Nelson is a “die-hard” Clemson football fan. Any Saturday during football season, you can find her at the game or tailgating.

Since working in the industry, she has come to love hearing dealers’ stories and seeing the passion they have for the industry.

“We have some Tire Pros dealers who had their store passed down from their great-grandfather to their father and now them,” she says. “There are people in the tire industry as a whole who have been in the industry all their lives. I think it’s interesting to see the evolution to where we are now.”

In the future, Nelson says she sees the industry becoming more digitized, with tire dealers using online booking tools and adding mobile service units as a value-added service. With that growth, she predicts Tire Pros will grow its digital marketing presence and hopes to be the director of digital marketing and have a team of her own one day.

But each day, Nelson is growing Tire Pros’ digital footprint, giving her 110%.

“(My mom) always said give 110% no matter what,” Nelson says. “Give 110% of yourself every day and always take away from your job something you can build on and learn as much as you can so you have the knowledge to take down the road with you.”