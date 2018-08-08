Club 3633: Anthony Greci, Winding Brook Tire Pros

Winding Brook Tire Pros traces its beginnings to another business’ end, which ignited Anthony Greci’s dream of owning his own shop.

“My dad came home one day and said that Carter Brothers is closing and asked what did I think about opening a shop there,” Greci says. “Fourteen years later, the rest is history.”

Greci’s father has always been a major force in his life, even long before the decision to open up a tire shop. He says his dad has always been there, helping to set the work ethic and perspective that would shape the way that he would one day run a business.

“My dad has always told me that no matter how hard you try, you will never make everyone happy; and as long as you’re always honest and fair, then that’s okay,” he said.

Since 2014, Winding Brook Tire Pros has been Greci’s opportunity to put those lessons into practice. The customers that come through the door are the heart of the business, but more than that, they are a chance to do something positive for the community.

“For me, success is helping someone else and the difference I can make in people’s lives,” Greci says.

Greci notes that the people in the industry and the constantly changing work environment always keep him interested.

“As most dealers are probably in the same boat, I don’t think I have a ‘typical’ work day. Some days I may be in the shop helping to get the cars out and other days up front helping with the customers or meeting with vendors.”

Greci doesn’t like to choose between being a morning or an evening person. As a business owner, he often finds that he has to be both.

Looking forward, Greci takes whatever time he can muster to learn more about tires and business principles. He can often be found reading business management books or taking training offered by Michelin.

Fun Fact: Greci doesn’t have much time left at the end of the day for hobbies, but if he did, he’d be out mountain biking, hiking or training dogs.