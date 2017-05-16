News/Chicago Pneumatic
May 16, 2017

Chicago Pneumatic Launches New Website

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Chicago Pneumatic has launched a new website to make it easier for customers to find the right tool for the job. In addition to a fresh look and more modern design, the website features new content and improved site architecture, the company said.

“Our new website is fresh and intuitive and it has been created to improve our relationships with customers online.  It acts as a one-stop resource by providing useful and timely information and is capable of learning customer preferences to help them choose the best tool for the job,” said Eva Marie, global communication and brands manager of Chicago Pneumatic.

The site mobile friendly site features one-click navigation to find a specific product, locate nearest distributor and access expert advice. The site also offers a quick search function.

The new site can be accessed at www.cp.com.

