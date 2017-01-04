Chassis Brakes International to Open Mexico Plant, Netherlands R&D Center

Chassis Brakes International is expanding its global footprint with the opening of a new plant in Mexico to serve the North American Market.

“Following the creation of Chassis Brakes International USA Inc. in January 2015, this new step underlines our commitment to support all our customers in North America as well as it shows the company’s strong willingness to grow in NAFTA in all vehicle segments,” said Dennis Berry, president Americas of Chassis Brakes International.

Located in the city of Queretaro, the 6,300 square-meter facility will be close to numerous automotive companies and has the capacity to increase its footprint to 12,000 square meters.

Production is estimated to begin in April of 2018, with the first samples out in the Q2 of 2017. Production capacity is expected to reach 9,200 brakes per day in 2020 and more than 250 jobs will be created by 2020, according to Chassis Brakes International.

Additionally, Chassis Brakes International will establish a new R&D center located in the Netherlands dedicated to developing future braking solutions, “brake-by-wire solutions,” in 2017.

The center will be located at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, Netherlands, an area known for its software and electromechanical competences, the company said.

“With the automotive market driving towards car electrification and autonomous driving, our “brake-by-wire solutions” center will strengthen, in combination with our R&D center in Drancy, France, our innovation power to design new products and thus to support our customers in developing the vehicles of tomorrow,” said Thomas Wünsche, CEO of Chassis Brakes International.

Chassis Brakes International already has operations in Europe, Asia, South Africa, North and South America.