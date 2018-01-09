Continental Wins Innovation Award for 3-D Touchscreen at CES

After its unveiling at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Continental has won the show’s highest innovation honor for its 3D touchscreen.

The company’s 3D Touch Surface Display won the CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award in the “In-Vehicle Audio/Video” category. The screen is touted by the company as the world’s first touchscreen featuring a 3D surface and offers design freedom and customization in the cockpit design.

“Our latest display solution combines three elements: design, safety and user experience. The 3D surface not only allows for exciting design, but it also ensures that drivers can operate the various functions without having to take their eyes off the road,” said Frank Rabe, head of the instrumentation and driver HMI business unit at Continental. “The CES Innovation Awards honor technologies for the very highest standards of design and engineering prowess, so we are absolutely delighted to have received this award.”

Continental says the 3D elements of the screen allow brand-specific individualization of the high-quality plastic surface and, at the same time, finger guidance that users can actually feel.

The screen uses haptic technology, which means it can provide feedback when touched, allowing drivers to operate the display instinctively without having to take their eyes off the road.

“As human–machine interfaces become ever more complex, the combination of active, haptic feedback and passive feedback from the 3D surface ensures an outstanding user experience and significantly improves operational safety,” explained Rabe.

The Consumer Electronics Show takes place from Jan. 9-12 at various locations in Las Vegas.



