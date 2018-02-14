To better accommodate significant and sustained growth, CEMB USA is expanding its American headquarters in Gainesville, Georgia.

The Italian company, a family-owned manufacturer and engineer of wheel service equipment, is looking to build a new training center and larger warehousing to increase production among other plans.

“Our latest technology in wheel balancers, wheel alignment and tire changers are boosting sales; and combined with our industrial balancing divisions we are rapidly growing,” said Jeffrey Jobe, CEMB USA general manager. “We’ve been looking at this expansion for some time now to offer larger warehousing and increase our production and assembly capabilities. We are building a new ‘state-of-art’ training center with meeting rooms and are also expanding our ‘800’ Central Service call center. All this to enhance our order fill rate, turn-around time and service/support to our valued customers.”

Jobe said the expansion should be completed by the middle of this year.

Founded in 1946, CEMB S.p.A is located in Mandello del Lario, Italy on the east shore of Lake Como. Its Garage Equipment Division specializes in wheel balancing and wheel alignment equipment. The company has been in North America since 1969 and is a source supplier for many brands of wheel alignment, wheel balancing and tire changers.

Its Industrial Balancing Division offers automated OEM assembly plant tire mounting, balancing and tire uniformity measurement equipment. The company also produces horizontal and vertical production balancing equipment for rotating components such as brake rotors, turbo-chargers and motor armatures within the automotive industry along with other components found in rail, nautical, aerospace and aircraft industries.