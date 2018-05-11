CEMB Releases New Wheel Balancer

CEMB has announced the release of its new ER75TD HubMatch RFV Wheel Balancer. The balancer offers leading state-of-the-art balancing features and then uniquely combines an on-the-car mounting finish balancing process that guarantees superior ride quality compared to off-car wheel balancing alone.

HubMatch RFV (Radial Force Vectoring) uses an OEM best process recommended on the-car mounting process providing “game-changer” ride quality improvement and takes no extra time for the operator to perform. The HubMatch balancer dramatically simplifies the RFV balancing process and is simpler to use at over 45% less investment cost than other RFV wheel balancers.

For more information on the CEMB ER75TD HubMatch wheel balancer visit the CEMB website at www.cemb-usa.com/hubmatch.