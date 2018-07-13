Ceat Introduces New Farmax R65 Radial Ag Tire

Ceat Specialty Tires is adding the Farmax R65 ag radial to its North American product line-up to provide farmers and ranchers exceptional CTR: low compaction, high traction and high roadability.

The Farmax R65 is available in five popular sizes (480/65R28, 540/65R28, 600/65R34, 650/65R38 and 650/65R42) and is backed by a 7-year warranty. It joins the Farmax R85 and Farmax R70 in the Ceat North American line-up.

Due to its flexible sidewalls, superior construction, wider tread width and higher inner tire volume, the Farmax R65 helps reduce soil compaction and carries more load. Traction is aided by a lower angle at the shoulder, while a higher lug angle in the center provides excellent roadability. The R1-W tread depth provides longer service life. More lugs in the footprint and greater lug overlap also contribute to a longer service life, as well as a better ride.

Vijay Gambhire, managing director of Ceat Specialty Tyres Ltd, said the company is excited to expand its Farmax radial Ag tire line in North America and is encouraged by the response it has received from Ag tire dealers and farmers.

“Clearly there was room for a good quality product at a very attractive price point and backed by a fantastic warranty assurance in the market,” he said.