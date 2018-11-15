CEAT Celebrates 100 Tire Sizes at New Plant

The new CEAT Ag Radial plant, opened only a year ago, has already reached an impressive milestone – release of 100 unique tire sizes.

“CEAT is now well poised to cater to the farming needs of North American farmers with a large range of high-quality radials,” said Vijay Gambhire, Managing Director, CEAT Specialty Tyres Ltd.

Gambhire said that in addition to the number of sizes, the quality of CEAT Ag radials is also being well received by farmers in the US and Canada. He noted that CEAT has invested in best-in-class equipment, including the newest versions of tire building machines, for this new plant. “CEAT is the only tire manufacturer outside of Japan to have received the prestigious Deming Prize for total quality management (TQM),” he said.

Examples of the high-quality products being manufactured at the plant include the FARMAX R85, FARMAX R65 and FARMAX R70 Series radials, as well as the recently introduced FARMAX Row Crop Radial.

All these tires feature what CEAT calls “CTR” – low compaction, high traction, high roadability. All CEAT Ag radials sold in North America are backed by a 7-year warranty. CEAT also offers a full range of Ag bias tires.

“We are excited with the reception CEAT has received from North American farmers. Tire dealers interested in joining the CEAT distribution network should contact our Charlotte office,” Gambhire said.