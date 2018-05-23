CEAT Announces 7-Year Warranty on Ag Radials

Ceat has announced that all its Ag radials sold in North America are backed by a “best in class” 7-year warranty.

“This is the best warranty offered on any Ag tire brand competing in the value segment of the U.S. market,” said Tarang Srivastava, general manager of Ceat Specialty Tires Inc. “We have a high-quality product manufactured at one of the world’s most advanced Ag radial factories. This warranty will help give U.S. farmers and ranchers the confidence to give Ceat quality a try.”

Any Ceat Ag radial that becomes unserviceable, unrepairable or unsafe due to a defect in materials or workmanship during the first two years and no more than 25% wear is warranted for 100% credit. For the third to seventh year, the products are warranted on a pro-rated basis depending on tread wear. If the tire is 90 percent worn, a 10% credit will be given to the customer.

In addition, Ceat Ag radials are warranted for field hazard and stubble damage. If a tire fails due to this type of damage within the first year, the customer will receive a 75% credit. Credit will be 50% within the second year and 25% credit within the third year.