CEAT Ag Tires To Debut at Farm Progress Show

CEAT will be displaying its ag radial tires for the first time at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa from Aug. 28-30.

CEAT has entered the North American market and is signing up ag tire dealers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company has invited farmers attending the outdoor farm event to Booth #807 to see and learn about the CEAT ag radial tire line-up.

“We have tremendous respect for North American farmers and look forward to meeting many of these hard-working folks at the Farm Progress Show,” said Vijay Gambhire, managing director of CEAT Specialty Tyres Ltd. “We’ll be talking to farmers to understand how to serve them better.”

The CEAT Farmax R85 Ag radial will be one of the products on display at the CEAT booth. Available for rim sizes from 20-46-in., it is designed to provide CTR: low compaction, high traction and high roadability.

Due to its flexible sidewalls, construction, wider tread face and higher inner tire volume, the CEAT Farmax R85 helps reduce soil compaction and carries more load at lower pressure. Its dual lug angle design with more lug overlap gives the CEAT Farmax R85 high traction and better roadability.

Also on display will be new product launches in 65 series, 70 series, row crop and flotation tires, as well as the CEAT range of bias tires.

All CEAT ag radials sold in North America are backed by a 7-year warranty.

“We have a high-quality product manufactured at one of the world’s most advanced Ag radial factories. This warranty will help give US farmers and ranchers the confidence to give CEAT quality a try,” Gambhire noted.

In addition, CEAT ag radials are warranted for field hazard and stubble damage.