CCPN Awards Leadership Scholarship

The Car Care Professionals Network (CCPN), an advisory group of the Auto Care Association, has named Brian Ponder of Ponder Auto Repair as the recipient of a scholarship to attend the University of the Aftermarket’s 2017-2018 Leadership 2.0 program.

“We are very excited and proud to send Brian Ponder to this year’s Leadership 2.0 class,” said Dwayne Myers, vice chair of CCPN and owner of Dynamic Automotive. “Brian will bring insightful knowledge from the service provider perspective while learning the viewpoints of the other segments in the aftermarket industry. Leadership 2.0 will be beneficial for Brian as it will help him in his role in CCPN.”

Leadership 2.0 is an educational program that works to develop a new generation of visionary aftermarket executives. The two-week program executive development and learning experience rooted in the theoretical and practical application of automotive aftermarket leadership principles according to CCPN.

Graduates will receive 7.0 continuing education units toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional designations. Session 1 will be held Aug. 6-11, 2017 at the Northwood University campus in Midland, Mich., and Session 2 will be held in Raleigh, N.C., March 11-16, 2018.